For iQIYI Inc. [IQ], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.05 during the day while it closed the day at $3.98. The company report on May 26, 2022 that iQIYI Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

iQIYI Inc. stock has also loss -3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -3.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.14% and lost -12.72% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $1.52 billion, with 815.18 million shares outstanding and 296.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.44M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 22679410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.60. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IQ shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $904 million, or 60.90% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,425,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.28 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $67.03 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 26,174,012 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 64,494,105 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 136,409,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,078,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,986,228 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 25,866,715 shares during the same period.