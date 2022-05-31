For DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI], Analyst sees a rise to $6.20. What next?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.00%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that DiDi Provides Notification to Delist its ADSs from NYSE.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), today announced that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) of the Company’s decision to proceed with its delisting of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from the NYSE (the “Delisting”). The Company plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or after June 2, 2022, in order to delist its ADSs from the NYSE, which is expected to occur ten days thereafter upon the effectiveness of the Form 25. For more information regarding reasons for the Delisting, please refer to the Form 6-K that the Company furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022.

The one-year DiDi Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.23. The average equity rating for DIDI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.98 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.15M shares, DIDI stock reached a trading volume of 55760968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DiDi Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

DIDI Stock Performance Analysis:

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.00. With this latest performance, DIDI shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 1.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DiDi Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.43. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.89.

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,111 million, or 13.30% of DIDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,722,010, which is approximately 663.481% of the company’s market cap and around 11.87% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 77,572,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.92 million in DIDI stocks shares; and DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, currently with $92.76 million in DIDI stock with ownership of nearly -2.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 272,209,355 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 210,455,332 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 69,950,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,615,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,743,147 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 91,528,065 shares during the same period.