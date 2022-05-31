Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Stock trading around $0.22 per share: What’s Next?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.76%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Exela Technologies Announces New Chief Technology Officer.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), today announced that Sriram “Sri” Ramanathan has joined Exela as Chief Technology officer, reporting to Executive Chairman, Par Chadha.

In his new role, Sri will focus on all aspects of product direction, solution strategy, and thought leadership in support of the thousands of Exela customers around the globe. He will collaborate closely with Exela’s global leadership team as the Company continues to build out our technology products and SaaS-based solutions across our portfolio. Through the development of new tech-enabled products and service lines, Exela is focused on broadening capabilities to optimize outcomes for customers. Under Sri’s direction, we will continue to identify opportunities to digitize processes and streamline workflows gaining unique insights that can be leveraged to further improve performance across multiple sectors. Sri is a hands-on technology executive with more than 23 years of experience in developing and implementing cutting edge technology solutions. He comes to Exela from NYSE listed Genpact, where he led the AI and engineering efforts for AI products. Sri also led the mobile and Conversational AI business at the Oracle PaaS (Platform as a Service) business. Prior to that, he was the CTO of Kony, a mobile technology platform which pioneered the concept of an mBaaS (mobile backend as a service). While at IBM, Sri was an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Master inventor with CTO responsibilities for the Telecommunications and mobile and wireless domains with over 150 patents awarded. Sri graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India with a Master’s Degree in Engineering and continued his education obtaining a Master’s Degree from the University of South Florida in Industrial and Management Systems.

Over the last 12 months, XELA stock dropped by -85.81%. The one-year Exela Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.36. The average equity rating for XELA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $95.00 million, with 343.73 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.66M shares, XELA stock reached a trading volume of 22856113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

XELA Stock Performance Analysis:

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.76. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -35.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.02 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3556, while it was recorded at 0.2319 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1099 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exela Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 20.00% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 35,419,029, which is approximately 502.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,013,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in XELA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 49.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 56,723,228 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,604 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,714,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,852,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,504 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,055,738 shares during the same period.