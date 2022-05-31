Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] – find out why.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] closed the trading session at $39.65 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.70, while the highest price level was $39.70. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Freeport-McMoRan Named One of 100 Best Corporate Citizens in U.S..

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Freeport-McMoRan has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens in the U.S. in annual rankings based on the environmental, social and governance practices of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.68 percent and weekly performance of 9.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.53M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 11888708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $49.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FCX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FCX shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FCX stock trade performance evaluation

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 38.36 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,938 million, or 80.30% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,503,775, which is approximately 22.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,550,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 billion in FCX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.24 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -0.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 691 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 86,878,604 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 77,158,126 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 969,321,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,133,358,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,228,448 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 9,735,704 shares during the same period.