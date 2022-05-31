Exane BNP Paribas lifts Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 5.92% or 1.73 points to close at $30.96 with a heavy trading volume of 17281438 shares. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Rivian’s founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

It opened the trading session at $29.59, the shares rose to $31.8214 and dropped to $29.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -72.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.86M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 17281438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $60.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 165 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.32.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 28.39 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $18,043 million, or 65.50% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,796,212, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $962.06 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 20.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

337 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 19,853,057 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 25,721,030 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 537,198,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,772,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,824,402 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 6,101,239 shares during the same period.