DA Davidson lifts Coty Inc. [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] gained 5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $7.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Celebrate Popular 90’s Sitcom With Sally Hansen’s® Limited Edition Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ Collection.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Inspired by the hit TV show Friends™, Sally Hansen™, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, launches a limited-edition collection celebrating the top moments from the show. Introducing the Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ Collection featuring a variety of shimmer, pearlescent, crème, and glitter shades worthy of making Friends™ fanatics clap with joy.

Each polish in the collection incorporates Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel™ Patent Color Set Technology and chip-resistant formula for a rich manicure with up to 8 days of color and shine. Topped with the Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ topcoat, you’re just two simple steps away from our longest-lasting manicure, without the use of a UV lamp.

Coty Inc. represents 838.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.61 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $6.80 to $7.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 13318341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,251 million, or 39.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,632,257, which is approximately 19.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,950,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.45 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $208.17 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 71,614,620 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 54,542,743 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 191,825,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,982,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,571,183 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 18,237,061 shares during the same period.