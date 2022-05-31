ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] moved up 10.43: Why It’s Important

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] closed the trading session at $1.80 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.64, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on May 11, 2022 that WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to its new VP, Engineering – Buying Experience, Raju Kolluru, on May 10, 2022.

As an inducement for Mr. Kolluru to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant to Mr. Kolluru of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 1,945,945 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years of Mr. Kolluru’s service, with 1/16th of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Mr. Kolluru’s commencement of employment, and an additional 1/16th of the remaining RSUs will vest on each Company Vesting Date thereafter. The RSU award is subject to Mr. Kolluru’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.12 percent and weekly performance of 9.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.20M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 13801494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9014, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6269 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $427 million, or 39.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,358,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.25 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $60.34 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -6.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 30,872,446 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 34,881,453 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 171,581,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,334,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,623,854 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,496,265 shares during the same period.