Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] Stock trading around $11.58 per share: What’s Next?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] surged by $1.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.73 during the day while it closed the day at $11.58. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Michael Pugh and Carver Federal Savings Bank are the Cover Feature Story for The CEO Magazine’s March 2022 Issue.

Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver”), a certified Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), announced today that its President and CEO, Michael T. Pugh, appears on the cover of the March 2022 edition of The CEO Magazine. In the article for the global business and C-suite executive media brand, Pugh discusses the vital role that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plays in the financial services industry and more. The article educates, inspires, and encourages corporations, foundations, and individuals to support the DEI movement in their local community bank and across Corporate America today.

Carver Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 29.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARV stock has inclined by 56.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.43% and gained 35.60% year-on date.

The market cap for CARV stock reached $37.17 million, with 3.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.54K shares, CARV reached a trading volume of 355023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.65.

CARV stock trade performance evaluation

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.10. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 66.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.90. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.98.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.77. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$37,462 per employee.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.00% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 157,813, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 147,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in CARV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.94 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 124,143 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 215,778 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 377,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,125 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,787 shares during the same period.