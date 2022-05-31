Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -22.47% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.66. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Regains Compliance with Listing Standards.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company), is pleased to announce that on May 20, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising the Company is back in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) given the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission previously outstanding financial reports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25163878 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.67%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $270.10 million, with 409.86 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.52M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 25163878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 900.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7979, while it was recorded at 0.6622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0048 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $15 million, or 5.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,855,783, which is approximately -1.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,078,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.42 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 2,948,920 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 31,171,314 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,410,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,709,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,173 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 28,249,869 shares during the same period.