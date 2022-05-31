BofA Securities lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.64 during the day while it closed the day at $44.16. The company report on May 26, 2022 that 2022 Class of the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, Powered by Boomtown, Announce 21 Business Deals with Partners.

Over the past three months, startups engaged with industry leaders including with NASCAR, PGA TOUR, and WWE, to further develop their innovations.

Founders to present their new technologies at today’s second annual Demo Day celebration.

Comcast Corporation stock has also gained 5.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMCSA stock has declined by -5.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.58% and lost -12.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $197.70 billion, with 4.51 billion shares outstanding and 4.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.35M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 17870327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $55.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.65, while it was recorded at 43.59 for the last single week of trading, and 50.36 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 13.48%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $165,526 million, or 85.10% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 399,364,773, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,288,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.1 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.96 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -6.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,254 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 118,743,503 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 167,636,824 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 3,461,942,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,748,322,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,636,985 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 33,895,642 shares during the same period.