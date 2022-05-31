BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] – find out why.

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.54%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Please see the dial-in details within the release and additional details on Sundial’s website at www.sndlgroup.com.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock dropped by -59.95%. The one-year Sundial Growers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.58. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $948.62 million, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 99.54M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 61085134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $0.40 to $0.65. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5281, while it was recorded at 0.3919 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6032 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68 million, or 8.30% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 77,507,849, which is approximately 162.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 33,786,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.14 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $9.15 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 46.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 88,845,959 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 23,377,677 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 61,617,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,840,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,345,351 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,375 shares during the same period.