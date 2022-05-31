Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -68.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a low on 05/27/22, posting a -38.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today that it has amended the terms of its previously announced bought deal financing. Under the amended terms, a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 61.2 million units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of US$2.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$150.0 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$3.20 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 109694317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 13.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.09%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $787.00 million, with 214.66 million shares outstanding and 214.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 109694317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.66. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -44.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.79 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2540, while it was recorded at 2.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2315 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $61 million, or 18.28% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,929,796, which is approximately -13.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,346,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.66 million in ACB stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $3.15 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 16021.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,393,461 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,742,532 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 21,375,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,511,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,274 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,423 shares during the same period.