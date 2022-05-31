Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $149.64 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 4.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $149.64. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

A new Shot on iPhone pride campaign will launch in June.

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple® is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new shot on iPhone® pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 90564833 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Inc. stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2327.11 billion, with 16.28 billion shares outstanding and 16.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.94M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 90564833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $188.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAPL stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 184 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.57, while it was recorded at 143.48 for the last single week of trading, and 159.50 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.91%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,428,407 million, or 59.60% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,995,750, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,027,632,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.77 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $133.32 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,807 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 291,045,657 shares. Additionally, 2,386 investors decreased positions by around 274,478,312 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 8,980,097,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,545,621,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,772,557 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 16,331,602 shares during the same period.