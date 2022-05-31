American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $15

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $13.09 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.49, while the highest price level was $13.67. The company report on May 26, 2022 that AEO Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Shifting macro combined with difficult compares proved challenging.

Sales miss resulted in operating profit and margin below expectations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.30 percent and weekly performance of -1.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 22594057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $19.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $39 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $19, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AEO stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 45 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 3.54%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,390 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,169,977, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,929,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.06 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $253.91 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 20,893,983 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 21,251,559 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 140,446,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,592,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,906,153 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,908,154 shares during the same period.