Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $140

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.37%. The company report on May 30, 2022 that World’s First Exascale Supercomputer Powered by AMD EPYC™ Processors and AMD Instinct™ Accelerators.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

— Frontier supercomputer, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct Accelerators, achieves number one spots on Top500, Green500 and HPL-AI performance lists, an industry first —.

— AMD powers five of the top ten most powerful and eight of the top ten most efficient supercomputers in the world —.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 27.70%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.85. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.03 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.68M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 104121220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $137.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $115, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 48.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.28, while it was recorded at 95.98 for the last single week of trading, and 117.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $110,536 million, or 68.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.23 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.71 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,066 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 77,720,629 shares. Additionally, 935 investors decreased positions by around 197,940,759 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 805,271,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,932,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,661,334 shares, while 274 institutional investors sold positions of 49,234,100 shares during the same period.