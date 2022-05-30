Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] moved up 5.22: Why It’s Important

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE: ZETA] closed the trading session at $8.26 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.84, while the highest price level was $8.27. The company report on May 17, 2022 that CDPs Need an Upgrade: New Study Shows Marketers Expect CDPs to Move Beyond Data Aggregation to Omnichannel Activation.

According to independent research, only 10% of CDP users feel the first-generation product meets today’s needs; 99% do not believe their current CDP answers future requirements.

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, found that the majority of Customer Data Platform (CDP) users believe today’s CDP solutions fall short of expectations and capabilities. They are seeking a more robust CDP that spans data aggregation and management, as well as execution of critical marketing functions, like personalization and omnichannel activation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.90 percent and weekly performance of 6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, ZETA reached to a volume of 738381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 36.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZETA stock trade performance evaluation

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, ZETA shares dropped by -27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9,111.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. go to 35.55%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $422 million, or 36.10% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: GPI CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 16,237,054, which is approximately -19.766% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,223,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.93 million in ZETA stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $52.18 million in ZETA stock with ownership of nearly -9.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE:ZETA] by around 11,906,657 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,985,359 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 32,173,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,065,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZETA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,505 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,964 shares during the same period.