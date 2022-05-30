Yelp Inc. [YELP] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, down -15.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] gained 3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $30.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Yelp to Participate in the Jefferies Internet Summit.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Internet Summit on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Yelp Inc. represents 71.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.09 billion with the latest information. YELP stock price has been found in the range of $29.62 to $30.6699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 662.93K shares, YELP reached a trading volume of 704522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Yelp Inc. [YELP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, YELP shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.14 and a Gross Margin at +85.62. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -1.60%.

There are presently around $1,912 million, or 91.00% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,257,853, which is approximately 7.791% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,909,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.86 million in YELP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90.17 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly -2.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 6,432,822 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 6,526,413 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,835,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,794,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,240,908 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 922,934 shares during the same period.