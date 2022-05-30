Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] is -28.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMAB] gained 6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $11.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Y-mAbs Announces Naxitamab Chemoimmunotherapy Investigational Trial for High-Risk Neuroblastoma Meets Primary Endpoint.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Shakeel Modak, MD from Memorial Sloan Kettering (“MSK”) will present results from the naxitamab-based chemoimmunotherapy trial in patients with chemoresistant high-risk neuroblastoma (“HR-NB”), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting to be held June 3-7, 2022.

This clinical trial studied the combination of Humanized anti-GD2 antibody naxitamab, Irinotecan, Temozolomide and Sargramostim (GM-CSF), (“HITS”) protocol, and included cohort of patients that were treated at MSK in a phase 2 protocol, and at Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (“HJSD”) per protocol on compassionate use basis. Health authorities have not established the safety and efficacy of the HITS protocol, as it is investigational and has not been approved by health authorities.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. represents 43.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $480.04 million with the latest information. YMAB stock price has been found in the range of $10.62 to $11.669.

If compared to the average trading volume of 466.24K shares, YMAB reached a trading volume of 373933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMAB shares is $28.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on YMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for YMAB stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, YMAB shares gained by 36.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.78 and a Gross Margin at +92.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.06.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]

There are presently around $297 million, or 68.50% of YMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMAB stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 2,969,159, which is approximately 52.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,945,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.34 million in YMAB stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $33.55 million in YMAB stock with ownership of nearly 108.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMAB] by around 5,337,942 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 5,737,926 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,357,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,433,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMAB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,069 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,017 shares during the same period.