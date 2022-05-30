Wolfe Research slashes price target on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] – find out why.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] gained 5.38% on the last trading session, reaching $19.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Duck Creek’s Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality Highlighted by Celent.

Duck Creek named a Luminary for claims management solutions, offering strong scalability and functionality.

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has been recognized by Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, in its latest publication, Celent’s Claims Systems Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2022 Edition report. Duck Creek received the highest honor for excelling in both “Advanced Technology” based on customer feedback across technology, integration capabilities and APIs, and “Breadth of Functionality” based on customer feedback across features and functions.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. represents 132.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.41 billion with the latest information. DCT stock price has been found in the range of $18.30 to $19.299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 887.02K shares, DCT reached a trading volume of 705532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCT shares is $27.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Trading performance analysis for DCT stock

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, DCT shares gained by 15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 29.08 for the last 200 days.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.79 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.50.

Return on Total Capital for DCT is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.47. Additionally, DCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] managed to generate an average of -$9,501 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. go to 43.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]

There are presently around $1,868 million, or 73.90% of DCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCT stocks are: ACCENTURE PLC with ownership of 21,071,302, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,488,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.98 million in DCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.08 million in DCT stock with ownership of nearly 3.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:DCT] by around 9,483,127 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,323,222 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 80,495,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,302,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 896,383 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,686 shares during the same period.