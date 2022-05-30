why Quantum Corporation [QMCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.67

Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ: QMCO] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.85 at the close of the session, up 6.32%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8th.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:.

Quantum Corporation stock is now -66.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QMCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.91 and lowest of $1.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.55, which means current price is +23.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 609.60K shares, QMCO reached a trading volume of 375691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum Corporation [QMCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QMCO shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QMCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Quantum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Quantum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QMCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

How has QMCO stock performed recently?

Quantum Corporation [QMCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, QMCO shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QMCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0338, while it was recorded at 1.7260 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2862 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Corporation [QMCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Corporation [QMCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +43.12. Quantum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum Corporation [QMCO] managed to generate an average of -$42,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Quantum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QMCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]

There are presently around $76 million, or 49.60% of QMCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QMCO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 6,932,309, which is approximately -2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 4,716,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.72 million in QMCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.29 million in QMCO stock with ownership of nearly 0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ:QMCO] by around 4,942,068 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,140,530 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,762,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,845,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QMCO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,094,763 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,814 shares during the same period.