why Kirby Corporation [KEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.00

Kirby Corporation [NYSE: KEX] gained 1.83% or 1.23 points to close at $68.37 with a heavy trading volume of 371117 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Kirby Corporation Announces 2022 First Quarter Results.

First quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.29.

Marine transportation impacted by the COVID-19 Omicron variant in January and February, reducing earnings by approximately $0.10 per share.

It opened the trading session at $67.22, the shares rose to $68.44 and dropped to $67.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEX points out that the company has recorded 26.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 565.54K shares, KEX reached to a volume of 371117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kirby Corporation [KEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEX shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Kirby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $64 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirby Corporation stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KEX shares from 42 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirby Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for KEX stock

Kirby Corporation [KEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, KEX shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Kirby Corporation [KEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.94, while it was recorded at 65.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.61 for the last 200 days.

Kirby Corporation [KEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirby Corporation [KEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Kirby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36.

Kirby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Kirby Corporation [KEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirby Corporation go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kirby Corporation [KEX]

There are presently around $4,024 million, or 98.80% of KEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,499,862, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,021,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.29 million in KEX stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $265.49 million in KEX stock with ownership of nearly -4.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Kirby Corporation [NYSE:KEX] by around 9,279,237 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 7,656,551 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 41,913,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,849,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,415,054 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 978,914 shares during the same period.