why Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.50

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: GRIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.70%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or the “Company” or the “Group” or “we” or “us” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced its unaudited earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GRIN stock rose by 200.81%. The one-year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.21.

The market cap for the stock reached $513.52 million, with 18.68 million shares outstanding and 11.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 452.44K shares, GRIN stock reached a trading volume of 361339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

GRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, GRIN shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 26.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 28.40% of GRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIN stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 405,162, which is approximately 935.955% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC, holding 288,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.52 million in GRIN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.54 million in GRIN stock with ownership of nearly 84.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:GRIN] by around 1,742,470 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 482,774 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 442,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 925,577 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 53,233 shares during the same period.