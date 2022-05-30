why Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.38

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] gained 1.03% or 0.04 points to close at $3.91 with a heavy trading volume of 723174 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Gannett to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that it will present virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:30 am ET. Presenters will include its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its Chief Product Officer, Kris Barton.

The video webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events – Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for 90 days from the respective date of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $3.94, the shares rose to $3.99 and dropped to $3.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GCI points out that the company has recorded -22.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, GCI reached to a volume of 723174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.22. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.55.

Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $383 million, or 68.10% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,813,254, which is approximately -0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,886,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.66 million in GCI stocks shares; and ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC, currently with $27.28 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly 4.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 11,765,873 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 8,593,111 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 77,607,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,966,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,420,204 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,122 shares during the same period.