why Funko Inc. [FNKO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.07

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] price surged by 5.31 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Rich Paul Joins Funko Board of Directors.

Mr. Paul, CEO and Founder of KLUTCH Sports Group, also serves on United Talent Agency’s and Coliseum Acquisition Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Funko, Inc. (“Funko”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of Rich Paul to the company’s Board of Directors, effective upon the closing of the pending sale of Funko stock by ACON Investments to The Chernin Group.

A sum of 351035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 698.26K shares. Funko Inc. shares reached a high of $20.46 and dropped to a low of $19.64 until finishing in the latest session at $20.44.

The one-year FNKO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.69. The average equity rating for FNKO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Funko Inc. [FNKO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $29.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FNKO shares from 17 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

FNKO Stock Performance Analysis:

Funko Inc. [FNKO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.49. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Funko Inc. Fundamentals:

Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FNKO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 2.70%.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $685 million, or 83.50% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 9,117,239, which is approximately -7.803% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,999,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.76 million in FNKO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.46 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly -4.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 3,987,959 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,310,273 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,214,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,512,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,613,109 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 510,064 shares during the same period.