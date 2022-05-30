why BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on May 5, 2022 that UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND.

A sum of 358041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 644.91K shares. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares reached a high of $20.46 and dropped to a low of $19.99 until finishing in the latest session at $20.28.

The one-year BSIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.5. The average equity rating for BSIG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BSIG stock. On April 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BSIG shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57.

BSIG Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, BSIG shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.99. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72.

BSIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 24.20%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $918 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 8,950,121, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,311,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.71 million in BSIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.56 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 5,893,288 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 7,751,940 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 31,627,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,272,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,774,614 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 919,745 shares during the same period.