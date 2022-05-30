why AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [NYSE: AB] closed the trading session at $42.90 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.65, while the highest price level was $43.94. The company report on May 27, 2022 that How the Financial Industry Can Help Stop Modern Slavery.

by Saskia Kort-Chick, Director of ESG Research and Engagement—Responsible Investing and Hope Sherwin, Head of Social Impact—Themis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.16 percent and weekly performance of 9.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 440.96K shares, AB reached to a volume of 366310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AB shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $54.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AB stock trade performance evaluation

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, AB shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.85, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 48.21 for the last 200 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. go to -3.88%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [AB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $517 million, or 12.30% of AB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,535,600, which is approximately -6.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 925,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.69 million in AB stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $22.58 million in AB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. [NYSE:AB] by around 870,081 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 2,102,675 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 9,079,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,052,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,116 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 733,887 shares during the same period.