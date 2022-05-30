why Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $229.20

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE: ARE] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $168.59. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 26, 2022.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 25, 2022.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 7939670.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 721229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for ARE stock reached $26.65 billion, with 158.20 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.31K shares, ARE reached a trading volume of 721229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARE shares is $229.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ARE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

How has ARE stock performed recently?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, ARE shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.95, while it was recorded at 162.63 for the last single week of trading, and 197.40 for the last 200 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.51 and a Gross Margin at +31.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12.

Earnings analysis for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. go to 0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

There are presently around $27,323 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,897,323, which is approximately 4.684% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,139,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in ARE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $2.27 billion in ARE stock with ownership of nearly 15.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

387 institutional holders increased their position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE:ARE] by around 17,975,634 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 8,957,868 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 135,134,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,068,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,852 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,777,112 shares during the same period.