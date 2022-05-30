Westlake Corporation [WLK] moved up 2.76: Why It’s Important

Westlake Corporation [NYSE: WLK] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $132.00. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

$0.2975 cents per share dividend declared payable on June 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the first quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on June 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 713175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westlake Corporation stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for WLK stock reached $16.48 billion, with 128.07 million shares outstanding and 33.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 772.27K shares, WLK reached a trading volume of 713175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westlake Corporation [WLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLK shares is $146.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Westlake Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Westlake Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $120, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on WLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westlake Corporation is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has WLK stock performed recently?

Westlake Corporation [WLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, WLK shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Westlake Corporation [WLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.79, while it was recorded at 127.38 for the last single week of trading, and 105.14 for the last 200 days.

Westlake Corporation [WLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westlake Corporation [WLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.95 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Westlake Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Westlake Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Westlake Corporation [WLK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westlake Corporation go to 31.90%.

Insider trade positions for Westlake Corporation [WLK]

There are presently around $4,729 million, or 28.50% of WLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLK stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 4,042,857, which is approximately -0.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,036,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.78 million in WLK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $300.91 million in WLK stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Westlake Corporation [NYSE:WLK] by around 4,752,560 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 3,868,345 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 27,204,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,825,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,371 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 572,785 shares during the same period.