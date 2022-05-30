Wells Fargo slashes price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] – find out why.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.30. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Diversified Healthcare Trust to Participate at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rick Siedel will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with DHC management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns approximately $6.8 billion of high-quality healthcare properties located in 36 states and Washington, D.C. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. DHC’s life science and medical office portfolio includes over 100 properties totaling approximately nine million square feet and is occupied by almost 500 tenants. DHC’s senior living portfolio contains over 27,500 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock has also gained 9.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHC stock has declined by -20.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.30% and lost -25.57% year-on date.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $544.89 million, with 238.15 million shares outstanding and 235.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 732063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

DHC stock trade performance evaluation

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $454 million, or 84.10% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,911,749, which is approximately -2.211% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,802,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.25 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.02 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 12.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 16,952,106 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,773,564 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 164,542,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,268,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,645,035 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,973,671 shares during the same period.