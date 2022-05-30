Wells Fargo lifts Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Murphy USA Inc. [NYSE: MUSA] jumped around 5.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $254.41 at the close of the session, up 2.08%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Murphy USA Inc. Announces Dividend Increase.

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA Inc. of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 7% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

Murphy USA Inc. stock is now 27.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUSA Stock saw the intraday high of $256.26 and lowest of $248.4701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 262.58, which means current price is +54.84% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 333.31K shares, MUSA reached a trading volume of 374397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUSA shares is $238.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Murphy USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on MUSA stock. On November 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MUSA shares from 137 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy USA Inc. is set at 9.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUSA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has MUSA stock performed recently?

Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, MUSA shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.14, while it was recorded at 245.98 for the last single week of trading, and 189.14 for the last 200 days.

Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +4.65. Murphy USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

Murphy USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy USA Inc. go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy USA Inc. [MUSA]

There are presently around $5,235 million, or 86.30% of MUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUSA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,670,297, which is approximately 1.352% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,181,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.06 million in MUSA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $207.36 million in MUSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy USA Inc. [NYSE:MUSA] by around 1,713,072 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 1,942,935 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 16,920,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,576,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUSA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 575,112 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 341,122 shares during the same period.