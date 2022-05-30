Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hubbell Incorporated [NYSE: HUBB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.47%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Hubbell Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

HUBBELL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.88 ANDADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.12.

Over the last 12 months, HUBB stock rose by 0.95%. The one-year Hubbell Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.01. The average equity rating for HUBB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.02 billion, with 54.10 million shares outstanding and 53.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.27K shares, HUBB stock reached a trading volume of 360270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBB shares is $213.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Hubbell Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hubbell Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUBB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hubbell Incorporated is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBB in the course of the last twelve months was 73.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUBB Stock Performance Analysis:

Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, HUBB shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.40, while it was recorded at 186.77 for the last single week of trading, and 193.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hubbell Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.81 and a Gross Margin at +27.54. Hubbell Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02.

Hubbell Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HUBB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hubbell Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Hubbell Incorporated [HUBB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,036 million, or 89.80% of HUBB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,454,758, which is approximately 0.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,750,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.19 million in HUBB stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $588.25 million in HUBB stock with ownership of nearly 33.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hubbell Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Hubbell Incorporated [NYSE:HUBB] by around 4,062,067 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 4,181,574 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 38,710,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,954,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBB stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,297 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 360,341 shares during the same period.