Wall Street Analyst Initiated FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FLT] gained 3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $249.48 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Cowen’s 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. represents 77.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.59 billion with the latest information. FLT stock price has been found in the range of $241.91 to $249.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 513.59K shares, FLT reached a trading volume of 368337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLT shares is $296.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FLT stock

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, FLT shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.97, while it was recorded at 238.89 for the last single week of trading, and 243.06 for the last 200 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.83 and a Gross Margin at +71.66. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. go to 16.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]

There are presently around $17,550 million, or 93.20% of FLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,624,531, which is approximately 1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,118,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in FLT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.21 billion in FLT stock with ownership of nearly 4.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FLT] by around 4,416,735 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 5,915,582 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 60,013,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,346,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLT stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 647,523 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,673 shares during the same period.