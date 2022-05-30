Wall Street Analyst Initiated California Resources Corporation [CRC]. What else is Wall St. saying

California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on May 26, 2022 that California Resources Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Additional Conference Participation.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 4th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released before market open on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167707/f307b93bd1. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A sum of 694031 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 883.46K shares. California Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $45.34 and dropped to a low of $44.29 until finishing in the latest session at $45.20.

The one-year CRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.49. The average equity rating for CRC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on California Resources Corporation [CRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRC shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for California Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for California Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for California Resources Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CRC Stock Performance Analysis:

California Resources Corporation [CRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, CRC shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for California Resources Corporation [CRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.56, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 41.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into California Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and California Resources Corporation [CRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.17 and a Gross Margin at +48.62. California Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.69.

California Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for California Resources Corporation go to 4.00%.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,498 million, or 99.30% of CRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,409,151, which is approximately -6.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,863,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.41 million in CRC stocks shares; and GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $349.28 million in CRC stock with ownership of nearly -18.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in California Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC] by around 10,975,173 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 12,522,840 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,896,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,394,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,376,446 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 732,404 shares during the same period.