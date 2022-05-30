Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $128.49. The company report on May 13, 2022 that WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that all of the nominees listed in the Company’s 2022 management information circular and proxy statement (the “proxy statement”) for the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 699857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Waste Connections Inc. stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for WCN stock reached $32.40 billion, with 258.95 million shares outstanding and 256.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, WCN reached a trading volume of 699857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $196.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WCN stock performed recently?

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.98, while it was recorded at 126.48 for the last single week of trading, and 130.80 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.49 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22.

Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 12.51%.

Insider trade positions for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

There are presently around $28,490 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,534,494, which is approximately 0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,807,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in WCN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.26 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly 0.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 11,159,612 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 12,720,819 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 197,846,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,726,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 714,033 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,399 shares during the same period.