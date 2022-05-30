Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Boise Cascade Company [BCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Boise Cascade Company [NYSE: BCC] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $82.73 during the day while it closed the day at $82.57. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Boise Cascade Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $302.6 million, or $7.61 per share, on sales of $2.3 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $149.2 million, or $3.76 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Both businesses delivered tremendous financial results in the first quarter. I am very thankful for our associates and their continued focus on providing exceptional service to our customer and supplier partners,” commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “As we move into second quarter, we continue to experience steady demand across product lines and strong pricing on engineered wood and general line products. Our team has also done a great job of mitigating exposure to commodity price declines experienced early in the quarter. With the strength of our balance sheet we are intent on deploying capital to create shareholder value, including execution of our growth strategies.”.

Boise Cascade Company stock has also gained 7.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCC stock has inclined by 3.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.14% and gained 15.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BCC stock reached $3.17 billion, with 39.47 million shares outstanding and 39.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.71K shares, BCC reached a trading volume of 366502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boise Cascade Company [BCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCC shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Boise Cascade Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $80 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Boise Cascade Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $77, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BCC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BCC shares from 68 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boise Cascade Company is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BCC stock trade performance evaluation

Boise Cascade Company [BCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, BCC shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Boise Cascade Company [BCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.65, while it was recorded at 78.06 for the last single week of trading, and 68.55 for the last 200 days.

Boise Cascade Company [BCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boise Cascade Company [BCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.50. Boise Cascade Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.40.

Boise Cascade Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boise Cascade Company [BCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boise Cascade Company go to 2.30%.

Boise Cascade Company [BCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,988 million, or 94.70% of BCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,609,770, which is approximately 2.985% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,993,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.33 million in BCC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $201.25 million in BCC stock with ownership of nearly 3.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boise Cascade Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Boise Cascade Company [NYSE:BCC] by around 2,741,926 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 2,792,159 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,657,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,191,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 499,739 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 771,512 shares during the same period.