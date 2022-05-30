Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] is 80.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: VIST] gained 3.32% on the last trading session, reaching $9.64 price per share at the time.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. represents 88.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $852.46 million with the latest information. VIST stock price has been found in the range of $9.25 to $9.805.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.10K shares, VIST reached a trading volume of 722729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIST shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for VIST stock

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, VIST shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.62 and a Gross Margin at +40.24. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.33.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]

There are presently around $210 million, or 25.76% of VIST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIST stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,215,002, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.96% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,451,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.64 million in VIST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $18.56 million in VIST stock with ownership of nearly 19.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:VIST] by around 5,940,483 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,439,006 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 14,368,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,747,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIST stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,730,247 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 449,998 shares during the same period.