Twelve Seas Investment Company II [TWLV] gain 0.72% so far this year. What now?

Twelve Seas Investment Company II [NASDAQ: TWLV] closed the trading session at $9.77 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.76, while the highest price level was $9.77. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Twelve Seas Investment Company II Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ): TWLVU) today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on May 24, 2021. The Company was unable to meet the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q due to the Company’s conclusion that its outstanding warrants should be accounted for as a liability and the scope and process for updating the Company’s financial statements accordingly.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.37K shares, TWLV reached to a volume of 359945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twelve Seas Investment Company II is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

TWLV stock trade performance evaluation

Twelve Seas Investment Company II [TWLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TWLV shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Twelve Seas Investment Company II [TWLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II [TWLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II [TWLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $281 million, or 79.60% of TWLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLV stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 3,239,610, which is approximately 0.306% of the company’s market cap and around 1.85% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,632,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.95 million in TWLV stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $13.16 million in TWLV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II [NASDAQ:TWLV] by around 4,352,452 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,566,865 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 22,799,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,718,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,939 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 544,085 shares during the same period.