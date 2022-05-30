Tidewater Inc. [TDW] Stock trading around $27.70 per share: What’s Next?

Tidewater Inc. [NYSE: TDW] gained 2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $27.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Tidewater Announces Publication of 2021 Sustainability Report.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide, today announced the publication of the Company’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

This report is Tidewater’s second annual comprehensive and stand-alone sustainability report. The report presents the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of Tidewater, along with its management approach to material sustainability topics, for the 2021 calendar year. The report can be downloaded from the Company website at www.tdw.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

Tidewater Inc. represents 41.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.13 billion with the latest information. TDW stock price has been found in the range of $26.78 to $28.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 376.21K shares, TDW reached a trading volume of 370969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tidewater Inc. [TDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDW shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tidewater Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for Tidewater Inc. stock. On August 10, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TDW shares from 3 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tidewater Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for TDW stock

Tidewater Inc. [TDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, TDW shares gained by 34.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Tidewater Inc. [TDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Tidewater Inc. [TDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tidewater Inc. [TDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.41 and a Gross Margin at -2.04. Tidewater Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.99.

Tidewater Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Tidewater Inc. [TDW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tidewater Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tidewater Inc. [TDW]

There are presently around $902 million, or 85.10% of TDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,748,301, which is approximately -0.092% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,695,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.67 million in TDW stocks shares; and MOERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $74.04 million in TDW stock with ownership of nearly 15.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tidewater Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Tidewater Inc. [NYSE:TDW] by around 2,145,338 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,634,695 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 27,773,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,553,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 768,761 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,882 shares during the same period.