The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] Is Currently 3.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE: SMG] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $3.22. The company report on May 3, 2022 that ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Record Second Quarter U.S. Consumer Sales; Lawn & Garden Demand Gaining Ground After Weather-Driven Delays.

Company announces Hawthorne acquisition of Cyco, Australia-based nutrient brand.

GAAP EPS: $4.94 versus $5.44; non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $5.03 versus $5.64.

A sum of 365992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 535.13K shares. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares reached a high of $97.34 and dropped to a low of $93.40 until finishing in the latest session at $96.48.

The one-year SMG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.57. The average equity rating for SMG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMG shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $130 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $110, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SMG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, SMG shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.89, while it was recorded at 91.86 for the last single week of trading, and 139.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMG is now 24.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.44. Additionally, SMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SMG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company go to 4.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,528 million, or 66.70% of SMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMG stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,128,611, which is approximately 3.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,159,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.34 million in SMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $342.18 million in SMG stock with ownership of nearly 1.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE:SMG] by around 4,249,488 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 2,472,670 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 29,844,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,566,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,153 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,823 shares during the same period.