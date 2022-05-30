The Benchmark Company lifts Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CPS] price surged by 6.60 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights

NORTHVILLE, Mich. –News Direct– Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today issued its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), titled “Together” to reflect the Company’s updated purpose statement, “Creating Sustainable Solutions Together.” The report offers insights on key topics considered important by the Company’s stakeholders, including its 2021 materiality assessment, new Company Purpose, Mission and Value statements, and an update on its Driving Value Plan.

A sum of 362864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 631.33K shares. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.78 and dropped to a low of $5.38 until finishing in the latest session at $5.65.

The one-year CPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.27. The average equity rating for CPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPS shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.81.

CPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, CPS shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.38 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.34.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. go to -8.50%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [CPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 96.50% of CPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPS stocks are: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS with ownership of 3,219,089, which is approximately 53.969% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,677,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 million in CPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.52 million in CPS stock with ownership of nearly -49.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CPS] by around 3,806,771 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,583,494 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,797,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,187,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,408 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,289 shares during the same period.