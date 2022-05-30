Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] Stock trading around $0.72 per share: What’s Next?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] gained 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Syros Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Three Data Readouts Expected in 2022:.

Data from the Safety Lead-ins of the SY-5609 Trial in Pancreatic Cancer and of the SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 Trial; Data from the Dose Confirmation Study of SY-2101 in APL.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 63.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.67 million with the latest information. SYRS stock price has been found in the range of $0.69 to $0.7414.

If compared to the average trading volume of 838.82K shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 709708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYRS shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for SYRS stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, SYRS shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9615, while it was recorded at 0.7078 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8638 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -423.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -368.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.70.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

There are presently around $32 million, or 72.60% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 6,264,420, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,526,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in SYRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.02 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly -1.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 2,902,265 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,504,337 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 32,254,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,660,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,704 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,090,348 shares during the same period.