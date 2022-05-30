Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] is -34.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCR] gained 4.58% or 0.07 points to close at $1.60 with a heavy trading volume of 372659 shares. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that the Company issued restricted stock and stock option awards to five newly hired employees. Each of these grants was an inducement award that was approved by the Compensation Committee of Synchronoss’ Board of Directors and granted as an inducement equity award under the Company’s 2017 New Hire Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Synchronoss granted the five newly hired employees an aggregate of 18,600 time-based restricted stock awards. The shares of restricted stock will vest 25% on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of the grant date subject to continuous service thereafter. In addition, the employees received an aggregate of 16,200 time-based stock option awards. The Stock Options will vest 25% on the first, second, third, and fourth anniversary of the grant date subject to continuous service thereafter.

It opened the trading session at $1.54, the shares rose to $1.615 and dropped to $1.5342, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNCR points out that the company has recorded -41.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 430.07K shares, SNCR reached to a volume of 372659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNCR shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on SNCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for SNCR stock

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, SNCR shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5189, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1123 for the last 200 days.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.98 and a Gross Margin at +48.75. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.92.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]

There are presently around $70 million, or 56.80% of SNCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCR stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,671,579, which is approximately 1.154% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,349,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 million in SNCR stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.57 million in SNCR stock with ownership of nearly -8.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCR] by around 4,941,447 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,345,695 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,355,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,642,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,506,632 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,640 shares during the same period.