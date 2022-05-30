Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] Stock trading around $44.63 per share: What’s Next?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGN] price surged by 2.17 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on June 1, 2022. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy-three consecutive quarters since 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

A sum of 368841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 562.99K shares. Silgan Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $44.64 and dropped to a low of $43.55 until finishing in the latest session at $44.63.

The one-year SLGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.75. The average equity rating for SLGN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $51.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Silgan Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SLGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, SLGN shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.90, while it was recorded at 43.50 for the last single week of trading, and 42.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.03.

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 6.69%.

There are presently around $3,399 million, or 71.20% of SLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,657,331, which is approximately 0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,001,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.46 million in SLGN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $210.86 million in SLGN stock with ownership of nearly -1.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGN] by around 5,169,919 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 3,612,296 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,386,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,168,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,435 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 343,929 shares during the same period.