SEI Investments Company [SEIC] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $65

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ: SEIC] closed the trading session at $58.45 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.47, while the highest price level was $58.48. The company report on May 18, 2022 that SEI Launches its First ETFs.

New ETF Suite Leverages Proprietary Factor-Based Approach .

SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of its first ETFs, a suite of four large-cap, factor-based strategies designed to support a goals-based wealth management approach.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.09 percent and weekly performance of 6.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 720.19K shares, SEIC reached to a volume of 359173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SEI Investments Company [SEIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEIC shares is $63.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for SEI Investments Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for SEI Investments Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SEIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEI Investments Company is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEIC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

SEIC stock trade performance evaluation

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, SEIC shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.62, while it was recorded at 56.66 for the last single week of trading, and 59.96 for the last 200 days.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEI Investments Company [SEIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.35. SEI Investments Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.18.

SEI Investments Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEI Investments Company go to 12.00%.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,667 million, or 72.40% of SEIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEIC stocks are: LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P with ownership of 12,723,177, which is approximately -3.403% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,009,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.94 million in SEIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $680.71 million in SEIC stock with ownership of nearly 2.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SEI Investments Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC] by around 4,839,038 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 5,589,699 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 86,524,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,952,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEIC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,201 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 417,406 shares during the same period.