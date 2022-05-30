RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] fell -59.68% so far this year. What now?

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] closed the trading session at $16.74 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.92, while the highest price level was $16.8536. The company report on May 18, 2022 that RumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in New York City. Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s Chief Financial Officer, will host 1×1 investor meetings at the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.68 percent and weekly performance of 11.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 211.62K shares, RMBL reached to a volume of 364451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBL shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for RumbleON Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for RumbleON Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RumbleON Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

RMBL stock trade performance evaluation

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.67. With this latest performance, RMBL shares dropped by -20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 33.39 for the last 200 days.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.20. RumbleON Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72.

RumbleON Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RumbleON Inc. go to 25.00%.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118 million, or 42.60% of RMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBL stocks are: OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD with ownership of 986,936, which is approximately 0.169% of the company’s market cap and around 34.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 869,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.56 million in RMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.16 million in RMBL stock with ownership of nearly 511.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL] by around 1,853,032 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,203,017 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,965,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,021,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 509,213 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,017,871 shares during the same period.