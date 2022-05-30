ROTH Capital lifts Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] jumped around 0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.97 at the close of the session, up 4.67%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference on Thursday, June 2nd at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of “U.S. Onshore E&P”. In addition, Mr. Willsher will be available to meet with investors during the conference.

Amplify Energy Corp. stock is now 188.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.19 and lowest of $8.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.79, which means current price is +189.35% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 967.42K shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 721733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AMPY stock performed recently?

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.54. With this latest performance, AMPY shares gained by 29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.72 and a Gross Margin at +47.83. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

There are presently around $109 million, or 33.30% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 2,561,375, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,666,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.95 million in AMPY stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.19 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 2.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 2,928,771 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,238,629 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 6,971,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,139,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 957,050 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 263,038 shares during the same period.