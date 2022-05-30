Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Revenue clocked in at $5.93 billion, down -6.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.555 during the day while it closed the day at $24.33. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Resideo Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Resideo Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REZI stock has declined by -5.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.43% and lost -6.53% year-on date.

The market cap for REZI stock reached $3.45 billion, with 145.12 million shares outstanding and 143.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 691.86K shares, REZI reached a trading volume of 368572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

REZI stock trade performance evaluation

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.56, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 25.61 for the last 200 days.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.70. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22.

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,320 million, or 94.90% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,555,235, which is approximately -1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,677,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.44 million in REZI stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $216.29 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly 48.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 8,867,743 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 7,506,675 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 120,064,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,439,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,561 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 893,779 shares during the same period.