Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] Stock trading around $54.33 per share: What’s Next?

Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE: QTWO] closed the trading session at $54.33 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.96, while the highest price level was $55.29. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Q2 Accelerates Innovation and Speed of Delivery for MAX Credit Union.

Within its first year of adoption, MAX Credit Union has ushered in a companywide digital-first culture with Q2 Innovation Studio, resulting in huge savings of time and money.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its partnership with Alabama-based MAX Credit Union (“MAX”) – which uses both the Q2 digital banking platform and Q2 Innovation Studio. Within MAX’s first year of adopting Q2 Innovation Studio, the 120,000-member credit union has already saved hundreds of thousands of dollars and dramatically sped up the delivery of new digital banking solutions, in some cases by years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.61 percent and weekly performance of 5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.56K shares, QTWO reached to a volume of 722173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTWO shares is $73.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Q2 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Q2 Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on QTWO stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QTWO shares from 121 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q2 Holdings Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 208.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

QTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, QTWO shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.35, while it was recorded at 52.31 for the last single week of trading, and 70.58 for the last 200 days.

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Q2 Holdings Inc. go to 34.40%.

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,181,771, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,776,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.49 million in QTWO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.12 million in QTWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Q2 Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE:QTWO] by around 2,708,866 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 4,438,236 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 52,495,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,642,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTWO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,390 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 269,022 shares during the same period.