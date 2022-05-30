Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $8.90 per share: What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] gained 7.10% or 0.59 points to close at $8.90 with a heavy trading volume of 713267 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Protagonist Therapeutics to Present Updated Phase 2 Rusfertide Clinical Results in Polycythemia Vera (PV) at ASCO 2022.

Enrollment completed and dosing resumed in the ongoing Phase 2 REVIVE study .

Resumption of rusfertide administration after suspension restored therapeutic benefits including hematocrit control, reduced red blood cell count, and decreased phlebotomy rate.

It opened the trading session at $8.35, the shares rose to $8.90 and dropped to $8.205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTGX points out that the company has recorded -73.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PTGX reached to a volume of 713267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $44.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $49 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on PTGX stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTGX shares from 60 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

Trading performance analysis for PTGX stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, PTGX shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.38, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.86. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]

There are presently around $473 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,128,579, which is approximately 4.108% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,794,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.67 million in PTGX stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $37.23 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 14.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 10,130,354 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 8,805,441 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,199,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,134,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,829 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,212,095 shares during the same period.