Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Stock trading around $9.12 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] closed the trading session at $9.12 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.06, while the highest price level was $9.15. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Paramount Signs 68,000 Square Foot Lease with SVB Securities at 1301 Avenue of the Americas.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that SVB Securities, a subsidiary of SVB and a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and technology, has expanded at 1301 Avenue of the Americas signing a 68,183 square foot lease for the entire 5th floor. This lease increases SVB Securities’ commitment at 1301 Avenue of the Americas to 139,176 square feet. 1301 Avenue of the Americas is a 1.7 million square-foot trophy office building, located between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan.

“We are delighted that SVB Securities has once again chosen 1301 Avenue of the Americas to satisfy their occupancy needs as the company continues to execute on its growth strategy” said Peter Brindley, Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate. “This transaction further reduces the former Barclays block availability and preserves our ability to offer a branded building within a building opportunity for a tenant that leases the three remaining contiguous base floors totaling 200,000 square feet.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.35 percent and weekly performance of 6.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 731706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95.

PGRE stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,348 million, or 69.20% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,344,638, which is approximately 1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.32 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $166.33 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -5.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 21,363,770 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 10,671,543 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 115,787,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,822,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,501,641 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,890,526 shares during the same period.